Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

The second phase of the national vaccination programme against Covid-19 will be launched in Victoria Falls on Wednesday with President Mnangagwa and other leaders of political parties expected to get their first jabs.In a statement last night, Minister of Health and Child Care Acting President Constantino Chiwenga said the high-profile event will see Government starting a Covid-19 vaccination roll-out campaign which will afford all residents of the tourism capital a chance to get vaccinated."This vaccination exercise will pave way for the resumption of unlimited tourism activities in the city which is a world attraction," he said.The VP said Government had since announced a vaccination programme for teachers and other personnel in the educational sector in the wake of the resumption of normal teaching programmes in schools and colleges."Overall, Government is targeting the vaccination of 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity," he added.Chiwenga last week received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, four weeks after being the first Zimbabwean to get his jab, to show the way and show his trust in his health professionals. He said vaccination was slowly becoming the key to all economic and social activities, and Zimbabwe will not be an exception.Government, said the Acting President, would not force Zimbabweans to take the Covid-19 vaccination, but will continue educating citizens on the importance of being protected against the pandemic.