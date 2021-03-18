Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has challenged party members to monitor the implementation of Government projects to ensure that public officials do not sabotage the programmes.Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, said this yesterday during the party's outreach meeting in Matabeleland North.The meeting was attended by some Cabinet ministers who made presentations to Matabeleland North Zanu-PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) members on projects being implemented by the party.Cabinet ministers who were in the meeting are Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni who presented Government programmes to the PCC members.Also in attendance was Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, who is also the party's chairman in the province. Muchinguri-Kashiri commended the ministers for making detailed presentations on Government programmes under implementation. She said the onus is left to party members to follow up on the projects and ensure that they are implemented to the satisfaction of the party."As the provincial executive make sure you follow up on the projects under implementation. But we don't want you to go as individuals to demand to see how they are implemented. You have your Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who is also our party's provincial chairman, you can liaise with him and organise meetings with provincial development co-ordinator, chief executive officers to get a briefing on the implementation of the projects."We are a Second Republic and a New Dispensation our leader President Mnangagwa has made it a priority that we become accountable. We are making presentations today here as part of the efforts to become accountable to you, you also have to become accountable to people on the ground, demand accountability from public officials. Be the voice of the public as the President has said the voice of the people is the voice of God," Muchinguri-Kashiri said."We have to practice servant leadership and listen to the people as the President has said he is a listening President and servant leader."She said party members should be civil in their engagement just the way the Government is implementing the re-engagement policy with even hostile nations. She said the ruling party was implementing projects under the party's 2018 election manifesto.Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed concerns over slow uptake of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, challenging those being targeted under the first phase to take the vaccine for the smooth rolling out of the exercise. She said it was worrying that some members of the public were not adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures such as properly wearing of masks saying they were a risk to themselves and others.Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government was addressing former freedom fighters' welfare issues and plans were in motion to transform their lives. Prof Ncube outlined the programmes under the National Development Strategy 1 including development of infrastructure such as roads and social amenities.Prof Mthuli Ncube Minister Moyo addressed the provincial executive on implementation of devolution and urged party members to monitor how local authorities were utilising devolution funds. Minister Nyoni spoke on projects under her ministry saying Zanu-PF was practising politics that benefit people as it has a shift from sloganeering to developing communities.She said her ministry in employing ward co-ordinators will only employ local people.Party members expressed concern over delays in the rehabilitation of Nkayi-Bulawayo Road, Tsholotsho-Bulawayo Road among other roads in the province. They also raised concerns over importation of labour saying if such issues are not addressed, they would haunt the party in future elections.PCC members said the recently introduced online job applications for civil servants' positions was depriving the local people of opportunities as some of the communities have no internet access. Moyo said more MDC members were seeing the light and joining Zanu-PF."Just last week I received 50 people who left MDC to join the party. This confirms that people are seeing the vision of the party hence I challenge the Provincial executive and the district structures to explain the Government programmes to the people. There are various Government projects under implementation including the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which Government has committed to complete and have water drawn to Bulawayo by next year. The Government is rehabilitating roads, unfortunately due to the rains some of our roads were affected but plans are already on course to repair them," said Moyo.