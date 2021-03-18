Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister fires manager on the spot

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka fired the head of an Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda)-run agriculture scheme in Lupane on the spot and said the parastatal's operations are not in sync with the Second Republic's thrust of transforming the country's economy through agriculture.

Dr Masuka was also riled by the fact that Government has had to write off a sorghum crop at the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga as a result of "remote management", leading to a wastage of resources.

He breathed fire during a tour of the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Project and the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme on Friday, where he was accompanied by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo.

The minister said a lackadaisical approach to work had no place in the Second Republic that was anchored on maximisation of resources and betterment of citizens' lives through production.

Despite the ineptitude at the irrigation schemes, the country is on the verge of its largest harvest in 37 years with farmers expecting to reap between 2,5 and 2,8 million tonnes of maize and above 360 000 tonnes of traditional small grains following above normal rains that fell countrywide this year.

Dr Masuka was not impressed with the sorghum crop in Lupane and said it was unlikely that a meaningful yield would be realised. He instructed that it be removed. The crop was not properly planted leaving a lot of gaps in between, leading the minister to conclude that poor agronomic work was on display.

The Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Project is being revived and benefited from three centre pivots from Government. Arda is the project manager and works with the local community in planting of crops.

Dr Masuka fired on site, the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Project manager for alleged incompetence saying the same will befall officials who fail to meet Government's expectations in the transformation of the agriculture sector. Chronicle could not establish the official's name.

"I'm not happy with Arda's performance, you are still in the past. Arda must wake up to the realities of the Second Republic and the President's thrust of using agriculture as a vehicle for the attainment of vision 2030," said Dr Masuka. He said Government has set minimum requirements for managing Arda irrigation sites.

Dr Masuka said going forward, Government wants Arda managers to be stationed on-site as opposed to visiting the farms.

"When you employ you must pay only a basic survival salary to that scheme manager. It must be a performance-based contract and 75 percent of the annual salary must come from a crop production bonus. The crop production bonus is predetermined. For wheat we want 4,5 to 5 tonnes per hectare they (farm managers) get their two percent on the net. If they are unable to do that then it means they will be a sunset clause in that contract which says the moment they harvest and it not happened (achieving the yield target) it means the contract automatically lapses," said Dr Masuka.

"So, we don't deal with this perennial problem of hiring mediocre people that do not want to grow this community. This scheme in the years ahead will be the envy of many districts. It is our intention with Minister Moyo to bring the Presidency here to launch the 200 hectares per district. This will be the first district to attain 200 hectares. We want that wheat to be a classic crop so that we can plan for launch of the 200 hectare per district by the President and I suggest that it takes place here. It has to happen."

He said Government is moving towards having each district having 200 hectares of crop under irrigation as part of measures to ensure the country has food security.

"Government policy is that Zimbabwe is going to get drier in the decades ahead. So, we must climate proof our agriculture. Our population is increasing and vision 2030 beckons. Therefore, we must prepare and transform agriculture and through it transform rural livelihoods. That is why the President has indicated that he wants to see 200 hectares per district," he said. He said the sorghum crop was a write-off and Arda should bear the cost.

"This crop is unlikely to yield anything due to poor agronomy. So, the intervention is that we convert this immediately into fodder and stop the irrigation. We plan for winter wheat for pivot number one and pivot number two with all the water now going to pivot number three where we have 60 hectares of sugar beans, where we are likely to salvage something if it's not commercial then it's for the communities that have already worked and we pay them for their labour and everything through that. You as Arda you will recoup your costs on the next wheat crop without burdening the community. The community's investment is to make a living out of agriculture and agriculture as a business," he said.

Dr Masuka said Arda should start preparing for winter wheat farming as it removes the sorghum.

"As you can see the planting itself was done poorly and it is our considered view that at this stage we must prepare better for the next crop. We must admit that we have failed on this crop and we must pledge and commit to do better on the next crop. We will be employing a professional scheme manager who will be assisting in the management of the scheme and we will replicate this," said Dr Masuka.

At the Bulawayo Kraal, the minister did not mince his words as he read a riot act to the new Arda board and management to up its game and prove its worth. He said full-time managers must be stationed at Bulawayo Kraal and Bubi-Lupane Irrigation as one of the remedial measures.

"Today we were touring Arda estates in Matabeleland North. We started with Bubi-Lupane and now we are at Bulawayo-Kraal. At both schemes we learnt about how not to farm and clearly the two schemes at this stage are a write-off.

"We are disappointed that resources went down the drain but however, we are pleased that the new Arda board chairman and chief executive are with us to see why we have been talking about Arda needing a transformation. I look forward to this board and management transforming Arda and agriculture as well as the rural landscape in pursuit of the noble vision by the President for an upper and empowered middle-income society by 2030," said Dr Masuka.

Minister Moyo said the scheme requires a hands-on approach. He said plans are underway to prepare for planting winter wheat and beans in the next few weeks.

The Bulawayo Kraal project has been failing to produce a successful crop due to a myriad of challenges including recurrent pipe leaks. The projects seek to create employment for locals and alleviate poverty through transforming the area into an economic hub.

Binga District is traditionally viewed as lagging in terms of development and the irrigation scheme is one of the many projects in the area to show the potential of the district to sustain itself and feed the province. The scheme will cover 15 000ha and will provide food and nutrition security in the country in the backdrop of climate change and recurrent drought.

Arda entered into partnership with a local investor to develop the 15 000ha piece of land into a food and export crops as well as crocodile farming zone. Irrigation equipment including three centre pivots and pipes to draw water from Zambezi River are already in place.

Newly-appointed Arda board chairman Mr Ivan Craig said a mammoth task lies ahead of the parastatal and this will include proper planning and having on-the-ground managers.



Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's no go routes for Ngwena's motorcade.

39 mins ago | 181 Views

MDC died with Tsvangirai, says Gutu

52 mins ago | 103 Views

Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Govt probes RBZ Zimdollar fuel facility abusers

54 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana

54 mins ago | 78 Views

MSU medical school launches stroke unit

55 mins ago | 61 Views

RBZ, tobacco transporters strike forex deal

56 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe invites bids for venture capital partner to set up diamond processor

57 mins ago | 25 Views

NRZ launches strategic plan

57 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zec funding challenges a threat to democracy'

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Govt, teachers square off

59 mins ago | 75 Views

2 businessmen take top cop head-on in property fight

60 mins ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

1 hr ago | 30 Views

81 million condoms distributed in Zimbabwe last year

1 hr ago | 22 Views

How to wreck a political party

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Jail Mamombe, throw away keys

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Telecel seeks fresh capital for expansion

1 hr ago | 27 Views

2 killed in over donkeys

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Musona expected to join Warriors camp today

1 hr ago | 45 Views

UFO sighted in Chipinge

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Money changers camp outside shops

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli memorial service

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri: To use a race card in 2021 is unacceptable. My response!

11 hrs ago | 1281 Views

How to plan and carry out a successful PR campaign

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Nick Mangwana to evict villagers after farm grab

15 hrs ago | 2827 Views

'Can Mnangagwa declare a war against potholes' - Mzembi

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Mahachi, Rusike jet in

16 hrs ago | 1071 Views

US-based Mkuruva signs new contract at Michigan Stars

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe is the second least happy country in the world

17 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Chebundo's MDC allies feel betrayed

18 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Food distribution programme ends

19 hrs ago | 605 Views

450 youths join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

19 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

19 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

19 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

19 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

22 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

22 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

22 hrs ago | 1687 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

22 hrs ago | 429 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Village head up for rape

22 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days