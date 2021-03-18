Latest News Editor's Choice


NRZ launches strategic plan

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) management has declared that come 2030 the rail company will dominate the transport industry.

This was revealed by NRZ acting general manager, Respina Zinyanduko during the launch of the parastatal's strategic plan in Bulawayo last Friday.

She said the turnaround strategy would be done in three phases.

Zinyanduko, who is the first female to act as NRZ general manager, said there was need for change of culture at the parastatal if it is to achieve the feat of being the top transporter by 2030.

"Our turnaround strategy of the organisation is based on three phases that include a turnaround phase which will cover the years 2020 to 2025 and will focus on organisational culture change, enhancement of capacity, cost-cutting measures and increases in efficiency,'' Zinyanduko said.

She said the phases were interlinked, adding that the second phase, which focuses on growth, would be from 2022 to 2025.

Zinyanduko said the NRZ turnaround strategy would cover repairing of the infrastructure, increase in human capital, as well as the introduction of subsidiaries.

She said in the last phase from 2023 to 2030, the parastatal would increase its footprint and embrace public private partnerships, culminating in it becoming the Sadc region's leading transport logistics provider by 2030.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said NRZ's recovery was critical for resuscitating industries in Bulawayo.

"It is my expectation that the planned implementation will steer NRZ onto the recovery path to reclaim its position as a key economic enabler for Bulawayo province and the country at large, while at the same time positioning Zimbabwe as a regional transport hub for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region," Ncube said.

She said the province was determined to continue hosting the NRZ headquarters.

Most Popular In 7 Days