Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt probes RBZ Zimdollar fuel facility abusers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has launched investigations to ascertain whether the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe facility to avail foreign currency to oil companies to procure fuel was not being abused.

This was revealed last Thursday by Energy minister Zhemu Soda in Senate after he was grilled by Matabeleland South MP Tambudzani Mohadi (Zanu-PF) over the sale of fuel in foreign currency only throughout the country when people earned salaries in local currency.

Soda said about 49% of the fuel that was available on the market was through the RBZ facility, which meant that motorists should have managed to purchase fuel in local currency.

"There is a facility which is being handled through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, where some oil companies are accessing the foreign currency that is required for them to import fuel in the country. For instance, last week's statistics indicated that 49% of the fuel that was availed on the market was through the RBZ facility," Soda said.

"We have since instituted some investigations through the regulator, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), to ascertain whether the fuel that is being procured using the RBZ facility is not being abused.

"A lot of consumers that we are discussing with seem to point out that the fuel procured through the RBZ facility, which is supposed to be sold in RTGS, is not available. We have since assigned Zera to look into that matter, and very soon, we shall be giving a statement pertaining to the findings," he said.

Soda said there could be some unscrupulous oil companies that were accessing fuel through the RBZ facilities, but abusing it.

"The list of those companies getting foreign currency from the RBZ facility is available. Zera, which is the regulator, has been assigned to go and do the investigations. Once the investigations are done, we shall provide the nation with a statement as to the findings and also whether the facility was abused or not," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's no go routes for Ngwena's motorcade.

47 mins ago | 266 Views

MDC died with Tsvangirai, says Gutu

60 mins ago | 136 Views

Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana

1 hr ago | 99 Views

MSU medical school launches stroke unit

1 hr ago | 76 Views

RBZ, tobacco transporters strike forex deal

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe invites bids for venture capital partner to set up diamond processor

1 hr ago | 27 Views

NRZ launches strategic plan

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zec funding challenges a threat to democracy'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Govt, teachers square off

1 hr ago | 94 Views

2 businessmen take top cop head-on in property fight

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Minister fires manager on the spot

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

1 hr ago | 37 Views

81 million condoms distributed in Zimbabwe last year

1 hr ago | 27 Views

How to wreck a political party

1 hr ago | 79 Views

ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Jail Mamombe, throw away keys

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Telecel seeks fresh capital for expansion

1 hr ago | 31 Views

2 killed in over donkeys

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Musona expected to join Warriors camp today

1 hr ago | 48 Views

UFO sighted in Chipinge

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Money changers camp outside shops

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli memorial service

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri: To use a race card in 2021 is unacceptable. My response!

11 hrs ago | 1298 Views

How to plan and carry out a successful PR campaign

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Nick Mangwana to evict villagers after farm grab

15 hrs ago | 2841 Views

'Can Mnangagwa declare a war against potholes' - Mzembi

16 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mahachi, Rusike jet in

17 hrs ago | 1076 Views

US-based Mkuruva signs new contract at Michigan Stars

17 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe is the second least happy country in the world

18 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Chebundo's MDC allies feel betrayed

18 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Food distribution programme ends

19 hrs ago | 608 Views

450 youths join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

19 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

20 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

20 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

20 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

22 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

22 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

22 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

23 hrs ago | 1691 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

23 hrs ago | 400 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

23 hrs ago | 606 Views

Village head up for rape

23 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days