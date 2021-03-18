Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa set to become the first African country to produce COVID-19 vaccines

by Daniel Itai, Cape Town, South Africa
46 secs ago | Views
South Africa is set to become the first African country to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, Africa is relying on countries such as India, China, USA and England for all its COVID-19 vaccines which has since made a lot of African countries to be at the backfoot when it comes to vaccinations with most African countries not having yet vaccinated one percent of their population.

However, Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac Institute where the COVID-19 vaccines will be manufactured and distributed from has since said that's about to change, "there is a limited capability on the African continent that's why we have decided to make presidency.

Moreover, we are working on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines from scratch. What is important is to get the raw materials that make the vaccines and that's what we are now working on. We are working with an American pharmaceutical company in making the COVID-19 vaccine. The entire process will be done here in a quest for self-sustainability because we have to prepare ourselves for future variants.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently on phase one of the clinical trials in both here and the US. We are looking at an injectable form and tablet form because many people are afraid of injections which makes it easy with the issue of compliance and the second thing is the issue of storage because most of these COVID-19 vaccines need a storage of about -20 Degrees Celsius.
 
However,  it takes a lot of time but from next year we should be able to have a clear picture on when we can start rolling out the vaccines."
The southern African country is the hardest hit on the continent with 1 533 961 reported COVID-19 cases and 51 724 succumbing to the deadly virus.



Source - Daniel Itai

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why is exposing suffering under MDC local authorities OK, but exposing brutalisation under Zanu-PF regime 'unpatriotic'?

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Zapu dismisses Zanu-PF defection claims

8 hrs ago | 2058 Views

MDC's Kucaca Phulu slams Parly recall

8 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora ready to invest back home

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe's no go routes for Ngwena's motorcade.

9 hrs ago | 3667 Views

MDC died with Tsvangirai, says Gutu

9 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

9 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Govt probes RBZ Zimdollar fuel facility abusers

9 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

MSU medical school launches stroke unit

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

RBZ, tobacco transporters strike forex deal

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe invites bids for venture capital partner to set up diamond processor

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

NRZ launches strategic plan

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Zec funding challenges a threat to democracy'

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt, teachers square off

9 hrs ago | 1302 Views

2 businessmen take top cop head-on in property fight

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Minister fires manager on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

81 million condoms distributed in Zimbabwe last year

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

How to wreck a political party

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Jail Mamombe, throw away keys

9 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Telecel seeks fresh capital for expansion

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

2 killed in over donkeys

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Musona expected to join Warriors camp today

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

UFO sighted in Chipinge

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Money changers camp outside shops

9 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli memorial service

9 hrs ago | 210 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri: To use a race card in 2021 is unacceptable. My response!

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

How to plan and carry out a successful PR campaign

19 hrs ago | 205 Views

Nick Mangwana to evict villagers after farm grab

23 hrs ago | 3307 Views

'Can Mnangagwa declare a war against potholes' - Mzembi

24 hrs ago | 2464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days