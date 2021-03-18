ZANU PF politburo member remembers the needy

News / National

by Pau Ndou

ZANU PF politburo member and Bindura North legislator Kenneth Musanhi today remembered the needy in his constituency by giving out maize meal in Bindura.The legislator gave to the needy in Aerodrome, Dawmill and Makusha district the staple diet as part of his social assistance.A beneficiary Thomas Kabwe said Musanhi's generosity was serving a lot of people in the constituency during the country's lockdown."In this lockdown, we cannot run around and source for food hence our legislator has come to our rescue we really appreciate his generosity," Kabwe said.Musanhi received a lot of verbal praise last month after he pushed for tap water that had been missing in Bindura for over a decade.Contacted for a comment he told this publication that he was chosen by the people hence he ought to work for them.