Warriors pair miss flights

South African-based Warriors' midfielder Butholezwe Ncube and United States of America-based defender Tendai Jirira are expected to join camp late after missing their flights.The duo is part of a 23-man squad called-up for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, and they reportedly had complications with their Covid-19 certificates, forcing Zifa to book new flights.While Jirira, who turns out for Detroit City, is expected to touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare at noon on Wednesday, Chronicle Sport could not establish the exact time of arrival for Ncube, who twice missed his flight."Butho (Ncube) missed his flight on Monday and reported to us that they couldn't locate his visa and when that was done, he was supposed to be on the Tuesday morning flight, but again missed it, this time citing a Covid-19 certificate complication. That is being worked on and we should be sending him a third ticket. I think he'll arrive earlier than Jirira, who gets here on Wednesday," said Warriors general manager Wellington Mpandare.Jirira will arrive four hours before the Warriors flyout to Botswana, leaving the player with little time to recover from jet leg.The good news is that 15 out of the 23 players are already in camp.Led by Belgium-based skipper Knowledge Musona, the Warriors held their first training session on Monday.They are expected to hold another session on Tuesday afternoon when the group made up of Spain-based Martin Mapisa, the Turkey-based duo of Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu, and Romario Matova, who plies his trade in Croatia arrive.Warriors players in camp:Talbert Shumba, Ariel Sibanda, Victor Kamhuka, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Tanaka Chinyahara, Kuda Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last jesi, Perefect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru, Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzukamanja