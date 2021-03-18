Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders have parted ways with their legal representatives Ncube and Partners Law Firm over what is believed to be differences in legal opinion.When the board sought legal opinion after it decided to extend the term of office of three executive committee members who had served their mandatory three years following the postponement of the annual general meeting after the club was refused clearance by authorities to gather for an AGM, the lawyers said the club's constitution was explicit and any extension would be in violation of article 10.3 which states that elected executive committee members shall hold office for a period of three years after which they will automatically lose their positions.The lawyers also claimed they were never consulted by the club on its decision to venture into mining, especially since some contractual engagements which needed legal scrutiny could or were entered into.According to the lawyers, they were also not consulted over the three-year US$300 000 kit sponsorship deal with British sportswear OTB.At Sunday's annual general meeting held at the clubhouse, life member Thembinkosi Thwala, who is part of incumbent chairman Kenneth Mhlophe's campaign team, called for the removal of the lawyers as the club's legal counsel. The proposal was seconded and there was no counter-proposal.The incoming executive set to be in place after this Sunday's elections will now choose new legal representatives.