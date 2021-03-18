Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop kills murder suspect

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Kwekwe police officer from Amaveni camp allegedly shot dead a murder suspect yesterday.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that constable Morris Bako (36) fatally shot Honest Mbulavi(24) on the collar bone and he died on the spot.

"Bako had gone to pick the now deceased Mbulavi who had also murdered his colleague Godfrey Manyanga in a beer dispute," said the source.

A team of police officers made a follow up at the murder suspect's homestead and knocked his door he opened  and was advised of his crime by the police officers.

"Mbulavi attempted to retreat into his room and the armed cop fired one shot which hit Mbulavi on the collar bone and died on the spot."

Bako was subsequently arrested under Cr 49/03/21 at Amaveni police station.

Source - Byo24News

