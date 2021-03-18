Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Tuesday that the holding of parliamentary and local council by-elections remained suspended.

However, the electoral body's chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana said it would resume voter registration and other elections programmes at the beginning of April.

Last September, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who also doubles as the Health Minister suspended by-elections citing Covid-19 concerns, a decision that was also endorsed by ZEC.

According to the country's Constitution, vacancies in Parliament and local authorities must be filled within 90 days.

However, in a statement, Silaigwana said the Covid-19 pandemic still posed a danger in the country.

"In view of the danger still posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to uphold some health provisions of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 which are still in force, the conduct of by-elections remains suspended," the chief election officer said.

"This position will be reviewed in due course and stakeholders will be advised accordingly."

Silaigwana added; "The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to announce that following the relaxation of lockdown measures of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 on 01 March 2021, the Commission will lift the suspension of voter registration and some field work it announced on 08 January 2021. The resumption of those suspended activities will come into effect on 01 April 2021.

"Everyone involved in those electoral activities should strictly observe the Ministry of Health Covid-19 health measures and the commission's Covid-19 policy on electoral activities."

The suspension of the by-elections come when over 80 MDC Alliance legislators and councillors have been recalled by Parliament and local authorities by the MDC-T and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on charges they were no longer members of their respective parties.

Other MPs, councillors from both the MDC and Zanu-PF have been died due to natural causes.

This week, the US accused the government of frustrating the operations of the opposition parties by postponing by-election indefinitely

"We also note the government's selective enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to indefinitely postpone by-elections and prohibit MDC Alliance gatherings, while permitting internal elections and gatherings for the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party and its allies to go forward.

"Zanu-PF is misusing the levers of government to silence critics, neutralise opposition, and entrench its political power over the Zimbabwean people," the US Department of State said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

46 mins ago | 118 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

7 hrs ago | 846 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

ZRU names star studded Sables squad

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

10 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

10 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

10 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

10 hrs ago | 3241 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

11 hrs ago | 1607 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

12 hrs ago | 952 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

12 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

12 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

12 hrs ago | 989 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 687 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

12 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hive of activity at schools

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

12 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

12 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

12 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

12 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days