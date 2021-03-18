Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court on Tuesday postponed to Thursday its ruling on bail appeals brought by two MDC Alliance officials and the leader of the main students' union.Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, activist Cecilia Chimbiri and Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore had expected to learn their fate on Tuesday, but Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he was not yet ready to deliver his verdicts."The court is not ready with the judgement so the three have been instructed to come back on Thursday in the morning," the trio's lawyer Jeremiah Bamu said.The three were arrested on March 5 accused of convening or participating in a prohibited gathering in breach of coronavirus lockdown regulations. Prosecutors say they held a press conference where they expressed solidarity with jailed activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.Mamombe, Chimbiri and Ngadziore were denied bail by a magistrate who said they had a propensity to re-offend, while citing ongoing criminal cases against the trio.