4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR laboratory staffers at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital who were arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates were denied bail when they appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushowe, last Thursday.Kudzai Chishanyi (41), Gumisai Chirodza (31), Nelson Mashanga (51) and Wedzerai Manyere (39) were remanded in custody to April 1.The four, including Mercy Banguza who is still at large, issued 48 fake certificates between August and November 2020.