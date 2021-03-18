Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
MVURWI mortuary attendant Trymore Chikuse (38) is in soup after allegedly stealing boxes of contraceptive pills and other medicinal properties valued at ZW$122 010.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts where Chikuse together with his accomplice Ryan Chikuse (24) appeared before Guruve resident  magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

The state-led by Albert Charewa alleged on March 20 the duo drove to the hospital in a Mazda demio registration number ADN 6004 and unlocked pharmacy storeroom using duplicate keys.

Whilest inside they stole 10 boxes of contraceptive pills and some medicinal properties.

The following day the hospital pharmacist Walter Mutape (36) reported for duty and discovered the loot before making a police report.


The police acted swiftly and apprehended the duo.

A search was conducted at Trymore's house and recovered two boxes of contraceptives and a few medicinal properties valued at ZW$72 870.

Source - Byo24News

