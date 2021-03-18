Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF national secretary for finance, Patrick Chinamasa claims the ruling party is overwhelmed by applications from MDC Alliance members itching to join the former liberation movement.He made the claims remarks Sunday in Rukweza, Makoni South, Manicaland province where he was the guest of honour at the official handover of 44 bicycles to Nyazura Police Station by Makoni South MP Misheck Mataranyika."The real reason for us to assemble here (in Rukweza) is to advance the cause of development. Development needs peace, tranquility, political stability, security; law and order," said Chinamasa."The support that MP Misheck Mataranyika has done is a good gesture in support of the law and order. This will go a long way to help the police in investigating crime," he saidChinamasa went on to claim Zanu-PF was overwhelmed with applications from the MDC Alliance and some former party colleagues, expelled a few years ago, but were now interested in joining or rejoining them."At the moment we are receiving applications from MDC Alliance officials to join our party and we are overwhelmed. Some of those members are doing it for the first time while some are rejoining because they were previously Zanu-PF members," he said.Last week, former senior MDC officials Obert Gutu and James Makore were welcomed into Zanu-PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.Last month, former MDC legislators Lilian Timevos and Blessing Chebundo also announced they had defected to Zanu-PF and were also welcomed to the party by Mnangagwa.