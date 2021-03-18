Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set for a record maize harvest since the Land Reform Programme, with 2,8 million tonnes expected to be delivered to the Grain Marketing Board, in a development that is expected to drive economic growth, President Mnangagwa has said.

The agriculture sector contributes about 60 percent of raw materials used in the manufacturing sector, and a good cropping season usually leads to more factories operating and more jobs being created.

More local products are expected to be available on the market while Zimbabwe will make considerable foreign currency savings as imports of some goods will be cut.

In a message on his Twitter handle yesterday, the President said: "In 2019/2020, Zimbabwe had a maize harvest of 908 thousand tonnes. This year the maize harvest is predicted to triple to 2,8 million tonnes a record harvest post-land reform. Zimbabweans, don't let the doubters dampen your spirit. Our country is on the path to prosperity."  

A bumper harvest is also expected for traditional farmers with an estimated 360 000 tonnes envisaged. The country received above normal rains this season which have spurred growth prospects for the economy.

The improvement in hectarage under cropping this season been attributed to early inputs distribution, especially under the Presidential Inputs programmes, training of farmers, empowerment and capacitation of extension workers and robust monitoring and evaluation as dictated by the Agricultural Recovery Plan.

There was also general early preparedness. Capacitation of extension staff through increased mobility and appropriate training for effective technical backstopping and coaching of farmers in light of Good Agricultural Practices also helped, thanks to President Mnangagwa, who mobilised 5 000 motorcycles for extension staff.

The introduction of conservation agriculture popularly known as Pfumvudza/Intwasa also motivated some poorly resourced farmers who did not have draught power after losing their oxen to tick-borne diseases or drought.

The early distribution of inputs resulted in most farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture planting with the first rains. Government has already begun preparations for harvesting and storage with 72 and 21 combine harvesters expected from the John Deere and Belarus facilities while 665 Cottco depots would be used as collection and buying points.

Government will also import an additional 13 grain dryers from Italy while local industry will be engaged to produce 200 grain shellers. Meanwhile, farmers have started harvesting the early planted summer crops as some late planted crops are now showing signs of moisture stress due to the break in rainfall activity.

Some crops are not yet ready for harvesting but are in good condition while some late planted crops in some areas have begun showing signs of moisture stress due to the decline in rainfall activity.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe yesterday said most early planted summer crops were ready for harvesting.

"Farmers have started harvesting maize, groundnuts and roundnuts. We cannot complain of the dry weather condition as all crops that were planted on time will not be affected by the dry conditions prevailing in most areas.

"Farmers who planted short season varieties late also have a good crop except for a few who insisted on plating long season varieties late," he said.

Dr Makombe said some farmers welcomed the dry weather conditions as they have helped their crops which were being affected by incessant rains.

"It is important that there is still adequate moisture and this will help farmers in preparing for the winter cropping season," he said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union vice president Mr Edward Dune said farmers were at an advanced stage of reaping tobacco and others were grading in preparation for the opening of the selling season early next month.

"Farmers are also harvesting maize and some legumes. The bulk of the crop has matured and only a small portion will be affected by the dry conditions," he said.

Meteorological Services Department senior forecaster, Mr James Ngoma said for the next few days, sunny skies were expected in most parts of the country.

"We had a bit of cloudy conditions over Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Beitbridge and Chipinge, and these cloudy conditions are expected to spread and cover much of Matabeleland South into Masvingo, Manicaland and southern parts of Midlands," he said.

Mr Ngoma said sunny conditions are expected today over these provinces but cloudier conditions are expected tomorrow and Friday.

"Afternoon and evening thundershowers cannot be ruled out," he said.

The country is expecting a bumper harvest and the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Ministry is mobilising harvesting equipment to reduce losses.  Modalities for grain mobilisation, purchase, storage and infrastructure upgrading have been put in place.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

51 mins ago | 129 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2528 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1149 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

15 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

16 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days