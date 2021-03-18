Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Plans are underway to set up a National Computer Incidence Response Team (NCIRT) to improve issues surrounding cyber terrorism, data theft and any breaches of privacy.

 This was said yesterday by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, during the International Telecommunications Union World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum's high level policy session on building confidence and security in the use of ICT.

"Having a robust legal framework gives assurance to users that they are protected online, the same way they are protected offline," said Dr Machengete.  

"As Zimbabwe, the draft Cyber Security Bill and a Data Protection Bill, are essential for building trust in the use of ICTs.

"We have also commissioned a sizable local data centre and a regional internet exchange point, which gives assurance to users of telecommunication/ ICTs that their personal data does not get exported. Furthermore, the country is in the process of setting up a National Computer Incidence Response Team."

Dr Machengete said for governments, training of officials on how to protect their ICT systems is vital in the event of cyber-attacks.

Such training, he said, includes training on password rules given that passwords are the first line of defence against breaches.

"Use of secure and sophisticated hardware, as well as robust anti-virus solutions, can help not only allay fears of cyber terrorism, data theft and any breach of privacy, but also provide real protection," he said.

Dr Machengete said the overall fears for both governments and corporates can be reduced through monitoring of data assets, creating an effective risk plan, which is well known and owned by employees and enforcing security protocols.

Other measures include providing firewall security, securing wi-fi networks, limiting employee access to data and updating protective solutions as technology improves and changes.

"These measures can help governments and commercial entities, as well as individuals. For individuals, the biggest measure other than technical measures that policy–makers can take to build trust and confidence in the use of ICTs, is to have a strong and robust legal framework that can protect users.

"Perhaps the biggest confidence booster would be to ensure that the level of knowledge is synchronised from the current asymmetry between those that create and use emerging technologies and, those that regulate the technologies," he said.

Dr Machengete said this should go a long way in building confidence and security in the use of ICTs in Zimbabwe, and other administrations may be well advised to do the same. He cautioned that it takes years to build a business, a country, a customer base, a reputation and respect, but it can take just one cyber incident to destroy it all, if cyber security was not taken seriously.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

51 mins ago | 129 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2528 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

15 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

16 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days