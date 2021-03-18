Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne boss abandons application

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NETONE chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje, yesterday abandoned an application for exception to one of the charges in which he is alleged to have entered into an agreement with a Mauritanian firm without a board resolution, saying he wanted to wait for a determination in another case where he made a similar application. T

hrough his lawyer Mr Innocent Chingarande, Muchenje, said the outcome of the application, which is set to be made on April 28, will have a direct bearing on other matters he is facing, including the one he allegedly entered into the agreement without approval.

Prosecutor Tracy Mundanga consented to the application. Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to April 28. Muchenje has other counts where he is jointly charged with other employees Darlington Gutu, Spencer Manguwa, Sharmaine Kadende, Tawanda Sibanda, Tinashe Severa, Paradza Mutandwa Chakona and Tanyaradzwa Chingombe.

Sibanda was NetOne interconnection and roaming manager, Severa was the acting chief finance officer, Gutu was chief technology officer, Manguwa was the chief operating officer, Chingombe was acting head of legal and Chakona, a former board member.

Muchenje is jointly appearing with Darlington Gutu, Spencer Manguwa and Sharmaine Kadende, on criminal abuse of office.

They are alleged to have entered into a number-range provision agreement with a Mauritanian firm, Bankai International (Pvt) Limited, which saw NetOne Cellular supplying 2 000 virtual lines, which were configured on NetOne Nokia Mobile Switching Centre without subscriber identification module and subscriber details without board approval.

They were also alleged to have by-passed the Home Location Centre, violating the Postal and Telecommunication regulations. Muchenje is also appearing on his own answering to three counts of criminal abuse of office with an alternative fraud charge.

Muchenje is alleged to have instructed NetOne head administration Mr Innocent Mukandatsama to buy him household furniture worth over US$620 000 without board approval. He is also alleged to have ordered the company to hire three Toyota Fortuner vehicles for his personal use between January 2019 and February 2020. The cars were hired on separate occasions for US$32 869, US$133 080 and US$59 976 respectively.

Muchenje is also alleged to have ordered NetOne to pay more than US$50 000 for his personal security services offered by a local security company. Muchenje is also being jointly charged with Tawanda Chakona in a case where they allegedly resolved to extend housing allowance to him and rented him a house in one of Harare's affluent suburbs for US$364 000 without NetOne board resolution during the time of his tenure in office.

He is also jointly charged with Sibanda, Severa and Kadende after they allegedly connived to allow NetOne to enter into a Unilateral Buy Agreement with Bankai International for supply of nine million minutes for voice calls for US$1 million.

As part of the agreement, the quartet is said to have authorised the connection of a Telco Bridge at NetOne Data Centre and that it be configured to allow Bankai International.

Muchenje will also be appearing in court along with Gutu and Chingombe on allegations of having signed an International Top-Up Agreement with Bankai International and Bridgevo International where they were to supply airtime for resale outside the country at a 20 percent discount.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

1 hr ago | 200 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2768 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1254 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 936 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 560 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

17 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

17 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 125 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days