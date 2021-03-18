Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has given driving schools and the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) the green light to resume operations which were suspended late last year following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Aspiring drivers will now be able to access lessons and tests under strict adherence to approved standard operating procedures and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for the prevention of transmission of Covid-19. Casino operators may resume businesses soon, as Cabinet is seized with their requests amid phased reopening of the economy following a decline of Covid-19 cases.

VID depots closed when Government imposed the national lockdown in March last year as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Despite resuming operations in October, Government had to suspend them after a sharp increase in new cases and deaths experienced during the festive season.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said depots must adhere to all guidelines to avert the spread of the global pandemic.

Zimbabwe's cumulative Covid-19 cases stand at 36 684, with 34 315 recoveries and 1 514 deaths. The recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent, with 34 930 cases of Covid-19 attributable to local transmission. There are 893 active cases.

Positivity continues to decline on account of national efforts to contain infection from the virus.

"Cabinet would like to inform the nation that it has given the green light to driving schools, the Traffic Safety Council and the Vehicle Inspection Department to resume operations under strict adherence to approved standard procedures and WHO guidelines for the prevention of transmission of Covid-19," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Request for the reopening of casinos after a long period of closure is under consideration by Government, given the critical role played by that sector in the economy. Government in conjunction with the sector is currently working on modalities for a safe resumption of activities in that sector."

She said that as the Easter Holidays approach, Cabinet notes that there is a likelihood of increased internal and cross-border movement of people, which may provide fertile ground for increased transmission.

"In that regard, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance, case management, and risk communication and community engagement in anticipation of the Easter holidays. Special attention will be accorded to ports of entry and exit," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She also gave an update on the national vaccination roll-out programme.

"The second stage is targeting the clergy, teachers, judiciary, security services, people with chronic conditions and the elderly (60 years and above). His Excellency the President will launch Stage 2 of the vaccination roll-out programme in Victoria Falls tomorrow, Wednesday, 24 March, 2021," she said.

"The political principals will also participate in the launch where multiple stakeholders will also take part in the country's youngest city. Cabinet would like to inform the nation that most of the first group of people who were vaccinated in Stage 1 have already received their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine which was administered on 10 March, 2021, and the programme is ongoing with the rest of the recipients in that category."

A total of 42 301 people were vaccinated as at day 28 of the programme countrywide.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

1 hr ago | 201 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2771 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1254 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 936 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 560 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

17 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

17 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days