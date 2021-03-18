Driving schools, VID to resume operations

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has given driving schools and the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) the green light to resume operations which were suspended late last year following a spike in Covid-19 cases.Aspiring drivers will now be able to access lessons and tests under strict adherence to approved standard operating procedures and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for the prevention of transmission of Covid-19. Casino operators may resume businesses soon, as Cabinet is seized with their requests amid phased reopening of the economy following a decline of Covid-19 cases.VID depots closed when Government imposed the national lockdown in March last year as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.Despite resuming operations in October, Government had to suspend them after a sharp increase in new cases and deaths experienced during the festive season.In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said depots must adhere to all guidelines to avert the spread of the global pandemic.Zimbabwe's cumulative Covid-19 cases stand at 36 684, with 34 315 recoveries and 1 514 deaths. The recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent, with 34 930 cases of Covid-19 attributable to local transmission. There are 893 active cases.Positivity continues to decline on account of national efforts to contain infection from the virus."Cabinet would like to inform the nation that it has given the green light to driving schools, the Traffic Safety Council and the Vehicle Inspection Department to resume operations under strict adherence to approved standard procedures and WHO guidelines for the prevention of transmission of Covid-19," said Minister Mutsvangwa."Request for the reopening of casinos after a long period of closure is under consideration by Government, given the critical role played by that sector in the economy. Government in conjunction with the sector is currently working on modalities for a safe resumption of activities in that sector."She said that as the Easter Holidays approach, Cabinet notes that there is a likelihood of increased internal and cross-border movement of people, which may provide fertile ground for increased transmission."In that regard, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance, case management, and risk communication and community engagement in anticipation of the Easter holidays. Special attention will be accorded to ports of entry and exit," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She also gave an update on the national vaccination roll-out programme."The second stage is targeting the clergy, teachers, judiciary, security services, people with chronic conditions and the elderly (60 years and above). His Excellency the President will launch Stage 2 of the vaccination roll-out programme in Victoria Falls tomorrow, Wednesday, 24 March, 2021," she said."The political principals will also participate in the launch where multiple stakeholders will also take part in the country's youngest city. Cabinet would like to inform the nation that most of the first group of people who were vaccinated in Stage 1 have already received their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine which was administered on 10 March, 2021, and the programme is ongoing with the rest of the recipients in that category."A total of 42 301 people were vaccinated as at day 28 of the programme countrywide.