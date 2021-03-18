Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS are working on securing a main sponsor following the exit of NetOne last year and is hopeful a deal could be struck soon.

Presenting the chairman's report to members at the club's annual general meeting last Sunday, club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said the long term solution to sponsorship headaches lies in the successful running of the recently acquired Inyathi gold mining claim.

The corporate world is facing challenge largely a a result of the Covid-19 economic disruptions hence clubs are finding it difficult to secure sponsorship. Bosso however managed to secure partnerships with three local organisations as well as one international sportswear company.

"The hunt for a partner to take up the role of main sponsor is still ongoing after the exit of NetOne. It is a fact that the corporates are grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is however still hope although the prospects are further limited by the fact that football will return to empty stadia thereby limiting the visibility of sponsors' brands," said Mhlophe.

"The lack of television coverage for our games makes for a less attractive marketing environment too.

"We have, however, been successful in conversations with targeted partnership where we use the strength of our brand as leverage and to this end have managed to secure product sponsorship from Arenel Biscuits, service partnership from Sanctuary Insurance, technical partnership with OTB Sports Apparel as well as kit sponsorship for all the junior teams from Eyethu Fruit and Veggie," he said.

Mhlope also said Highlanders legend Madinda Ndlovu and other targeted junior coaches are yet to sign contracts with the club as they haven't finalised sponsorship for the project.

"The junior teams' leadership is being structured to meet the needs for development, talent identification and elite training methods as a direct response to the guidelines given by the first team coaches over the past two seasons.

"In pursuit of this continuous development trajectory therefore, a team headed by former son and technical manager Madinda Ndlovu as overally responsible for talent identification, training methods development, coaches training and programme development, has been created and all is agreed and awaits finalisation of sponsorship confirmation and sign off before announcement.

"The other coaches in this ambitious plan include Melusi Sibanda (Under-20), Siza Khoza (Under-18), Gift Lunga Jr (Under-16), Daniel Ngwenya (Under-14) and two managers Smart Moyo and Marko Dube," said Mhlophe.

Source - chronicle

