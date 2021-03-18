Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FRONTLINE workers in Bulawayo who last month received their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will this week get their second doses with continued calls for more health care workers to get inoculated.

So far Bulawayo Province has recorded 5 425 Covid-19 cases, 5 117 recoveries, 98 active cases and 210 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says as of Monday, March 22, 42 394 people had received their first dose of the vaccine in Zimbabwe. Only about 280 of those have received their second dose in different parts of the country.

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said frontliners started receiving the second dose on Monday.

"This week we are starting administering the second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and we invite those who qualify to approach any of our centres and get inoculated. Those in the eligible population who are still yet to get their first jab are still being encouraged to present themselves for vaccination at the vaccination centres," said Dr Mlilo.

He said vaccination remains voluntary.

"Our role is to provide the population with relevant, available information so that people can make an informed consent. The ministry continues to provide relevant and reliable information on the vaccines. We continue to strongly encourage those who are at greatest risk of Covid-19 infection to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe," he added.

The immunisation programme is targeting 10 million people in three phases to complete the exercise.

The first phase of the programme targeted frontline workers who included health workers, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials, Customs and Immigration employees, journalists and members of the security sector.

Government has procured 600 000 more Sinopharm vaccine doses from China as it steps up efforts to inoculate 10 million citizens and an additional 1,2 million doses are on the way.

China also pledged to donate another 200 000 doses of vaccine in addition to the 200 000 which have been delivered and are being used in the vaccination programme. The inoculation of citizens will enable the country to achieve 60 percent herd immunity.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

1 hr ago | 203 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2773 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 936 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 560 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

17 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

17 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days