Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights defenders have blasted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for its continued suspension of by-elections citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana in a statement yesterday announced that the electoral body had lifted the suspension on voter registration processes, but would maintain the ban on byelections until further notice.

Around 48 parliamentary seats and over 80 council seats recently fell vacant after the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) recalled MPs and councillors who contested the 2018 polls on an MDC Alliance ticket.

Silaigwana said the voter registration process would resume on April 1, 2021.

"In view of the danger still posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to uphold some health provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI) 10 of 2021 which are still in force, the conduct of byelections remains suspended,"the Zec statement read.

"This position will be reviewed in due course and stakeholders will be advised accordingly. The commission is advising citizens who qualify to register as voters and those wishing to transfer their registrations to visit voter registration centres at Zec provincial and district centres."

Government last month eased lockdown restrictions allowing the resumption of intercity travel and normal business operations, but under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Opposition leaders and rights activists said the continued ban on by-elections to replace recalled legislators was unjustified since countries that were hard-hit by COVID-19 were holding elections.

MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti yesterday told NewsDay that following the relaxation of the lockdown measures, several activities had resumed and byelections should not be an exception.

"Zec is violating the Constitution by prolonging the suspension of by-elections because it is a basic human right for one to choose a representative of his or her own choice.

"Many countries around the globe are holding elections but still observing the COVID-19 regulations.

"America is one country most affected by the pandemic, but they still managed to hold a safe election. If schools have been reopened, what then stops by-elections where
adults are involved, to be carried out?" Biti asked.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika said the government should emulate other countries in upholding democratic governance through constitutionalism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The continued suspension of by-elections is anti-democratic. Many constituencies representing thousands of people are unrepresented following the recalls. We cannot continue to hide behind COVID-19 when political parties continue to have political engagements.

"Other countries have done general elections successfully. Zec has produced guidelines on conducting elections under COVID-19, but it is not clear why those guidelines are not being followed to conduct elections."

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga said: "Zec seems complicit in the blatant attack on the will of the voters and other nefarious actions to undermine democracy. Zec must demonstrate that it is independent and committed to facilitating credible electoral processes in a COVID-19-safe environment as we have seen in several countries like Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda where the people were able to go to national elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with necessary protective measures."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

51 mins ago | 129 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2528 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

15 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

16 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days