Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A CRIPPLING power outage has hit the eastern, western and southern regions of Zimbabwe following a fault on the 330kV powerline between Gweru and Mashava.

This has affected several cities and towns that include Masvingo, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Triangle, Mashava, Nyika, Chikombedzi, Chirumhanzu, Mwenezi, Mhandamabwe and other surrounding areas.

The Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, Lowveld sugar milling plants and several other electric power-driven industries were also affected.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) in its power supply update yesterday said its engineers were working flat out to restore power to the affected areas.

"ZETDC sincerely apologises to its valued customers in the eastern, western and southern regions for the loss of power on Tuesday March 23, 2020 at around 5:42am due to a fault on our Tokwe 330/132kV supply line," the statement read.

This is the second time the region has been affected by a fault emanating from the same area.

In 2019, a similar power outage was blamed on ageing electrical masts that collapsed after a storm.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days