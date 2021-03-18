Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE nomination of Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, as one of Zapu's presidential candidates has been challenged by other party members who accused him of not being a card-carrying member.

Zapu Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Matthew Sibanda told Southern Eye yesterday that Nkomo was not a card-carrying member of the opposition party and, therefore, was ineligible to contest for the presidency.

"Nkomo is not a Zapu member, we do not have him in our list of party members. How is he going to contest?" he asked rhetorically.

"He is supposed to be a fully paid-up member of the party. He is free to contest only if he joins the party from branch level, and if his branch nominates him, then he can go ahead and contest."

But Sibangilizwe, who was nominated by fellow villagers in his home area, Kezi, denied the allegations, challenging his detractors to prove their claims.

"Let people say what they want, I am not prepared to talk now, but will talk in mid-April. What if I had a party card long back? No one knows," Nkomo said.

The opposition party plans to hold its elective congress on April 30, the first since the death of its leader Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.

Other members eyeing the Zapu presidency are Matthew Bhubesi Sibanda, Strike Mkandla, Bernard Magugu and Mqondobanzi Magonya.

Isaac Mabuka, who has been holding the post in an acting capacity, has ruled himself out of the race.

The secretary-general and chairperson's posts are also up for grabs.

The party also wants the vice-presidency to be contested, departing from its tradition whereby a president would appoint his/her deputy.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

51 mins ago | 129 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2528 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

15 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

16 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Bosso punishes law firm over differences in legal opinion?

23 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Warriors pair miss flights

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Peacemaker fatally stabbed

23 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Bosso struggling to get main sponsor

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mliswa application hearing deferred

23 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwean woman kills her newly born baby in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Ex-farmers' boss, son freed

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days