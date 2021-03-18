Latest News Editor's Choice


'Grace Mugabe a dunderhead slay queen,' says Mliswa

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has mocked Grace Mugabe's son Chatunga after he said 90% of Zimbabwe and South Africa slay queens do not go to work but are living a luxurious lifestyle.

Mliswa did not take the comment lightly on micro blogging Twitter and took a dig at Chatunga's mother.

"Momz vako was a Zimbabwe's first slay queen.A dunderhead secretary aikwirwa naRay Kaukonde, rode all the way to the president's office apa she was married to Russell's dad but she had no side hussles no certificate kana njere chaidzo.

Gara pasi mwana waPamire usati nyaudza!" reads Mliswa's tweet.

Mliswa is not new to sex scandals as he is still involved in social media fights with his ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami.

Source - Byo24News

