Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangwana has been accused of brandishin a gun while trying to evict some 70 families

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Ndavaningi Mangwana brandished a gun and told a defiant farmer to "leave peacefully" as he intensified his desperate push to evict some 70 families from a farm he recently grabbed, it was claimed.

The families, who have lived on Thorndike Farm near Chegutu for the past six years, say despite applying for formalised settlement on parts of the 2,000-hectare property between 2014 and 2016, they were surprised to see Mangwana show up with an offer letter stacking out 102 hectares in January.

He has ordered the families to harvest their crops and leave.

Ebenia Shava, one of the community members leading the charge against Mangwana, said the civil servant confronted him Sunday in the company of an aide, telling him he was being "arrogant" for refusing to be "evicted in a humane manner."

A revolver was visibly tucked into his shorts to frighten him, Shava claimed.

"Mangwana declared that I should leave the farm now because he wants to pursue his farming projects, I refused and told him I also have a claim on the land," the vocal farmer told ZimLive.

"He then told me he applied for the land in 2013 and said if I do not leave, he would resort to state machinery to evict me. He said the law and the system are on his side."

Shava added: "I asked Mangwana if we were at war for him to bring a gun to discuss the farm wrangle. He did not respond, but went on and put the gun in his silver [Toyota] Land Cruiser [vehicle]."

"I think Mangwana deliberately exposed the gun for me to see as a show of power, which I cannot match."

His parting words, Shava said, "were that he will send bulldozers to raze down everything to the ground if I continue to resist his eviction threats. I told him to go ahead as I have nothing to lose because I have already lost my livelihood."

The affected families settled on the disputed land after its late owner Gilford Rukawo signed up for a voluntary farm downsizing scheme which saw him retain about 800 hectares.

Mangwana did not respond to requests for an interview over the gun-flaunting allegations.

But he recently told ZimLive: "I made my application for a farm in 2013 when I was still in the United Kingdom, but allocation was only done after the land audit."

"The allegations that I invaded a farm are false. I was allocated the farm and have the proper documentation to prove that. I'm actually taking a humane approach to evict these illegal occupants on my farm.

"As a matter of fact, they actually grew maize crop on my land and I'm waiting for them to harvest their crops then I evict them," Mangwana said.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

56 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana, arrested

56 mins ago | 97 Views

Brief Treatise for my Beloved Sister Nomazulu Thata

59 mins ago | 79 Views

Pothole kills 84-year-old woman

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Mliswa laments Phulu's exit from Parliament

1 hr ago | 528 Views

Zanu-PF youths told to refrain from social media abuse

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Government is the main cause of 3% pass rate

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Grace Mugabe a dunderhead slay queen,' says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 4153 Views

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 5167 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 2286 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

7 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

7 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

7 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

7 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

8 hrs ago | 620 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

8 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

16 hrs ago | 1320 Views

4 arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates

19 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mamombe, Ngadziore and Chimbiri bail appeal ruling delayed

19 hrs ago | 595 Views

By-elections remain suspended, says ZEC

20 hrs ago | 731 Views

'Chamisa dared us to dream' - insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

20 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Cop kills murder suspect

21 hrs ago | 3735 Views

Is Africa the MLB's final frontier in quest for baseball fans, talent?

21 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days