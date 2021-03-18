Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa laments Phulu's exit from Parliament

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, has decried former Nkulumane legislator, Kucaca Phulu's exit from parliament, following his recent recall by the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Phulu belonged to PDP before joining the MDC-Alliance in 2018.

He was recalled together with five other members - William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya - Mbizo, Tendai Biti - Harare East, Sichelesile Mahlangu - Pumula and Regai Tsunga - Mutasa South.

The recalls came after dozens of others from the MDC Alliance by the rival faction of the MDC-T last year taking advantage of the Supreme Court ruling which nullified Nelson Chamisa's presidency.

MDC Alliance has since accused the ruling ZANU-PF party of being behind recalls in a bid to annihilate the mainstream opposition party and pave way for a one-party state.

Speaking in Parliament recently, Mliswa commended Phulu and other recalled members of Parliament (MPs) for the work they did while they were still serving.

"It is important to acknowledge the good work of Honourable Members who were recalled and I would like to mention especially Hon. Phulu," said Mliswa.

"He was a humble person, intelligent and it hurt me to just think of how fair he was and his conduct.  I remember sitting with him here the other day, he said,

"I do not know why I got into this game, Hon. Mliswa, I did not know politics was like this but anyway, I am here to serve people."

Mliswa further said: "It is people like him whom you wish would be here because a voice of reason from time to time is needed in any situation.  Indeed, he was a voice of reason at any given time and I would like to commend and appreciate the work that he did though of course, his demise has nothing to do with you (National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda) or any of us but the political parties that they belong to."

He said the other recalled members would be equally missed in Parliament, adding there was a need for the Parliament to remain vibrant.

"Mr Speaker Sir, the issue of vibrancy which I am talking about, talks about the Parliamentary Committees which are currently there," explained Mliswa.

"I implore your good office to task the chief whips to look at the capacity and to look at the work.  The reports which come here are not that strong.  The recommendations which other committees have done before have not been implemented."

Source - cite.org

