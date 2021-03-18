News / National
Pothole kills 84-year-old woman
1 hr ago
An 84-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman died on the spot when a Nissan lorry she was travelling in hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling in a ditch yesterday.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.
"I can confirm a fatal road accident along Glendale - Centenary highway where Sangras Maswi died on the spot, " Mundembe said.
Allegations are that a 15-year-old minor was driving the lorry with five passengers on board when he hit a pothole and failed to control the truck.
The truck fell in a ditch and one person died while the other was seriously injured.
