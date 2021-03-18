Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

News / National

by Staff reporter

Emirates has said it will increase flights from four to five times a week to Harare and Lusaka starting June this year in response to growing passenger demand for air travel.In a statement, the firm said the linked service between Harare and Lusaka to Dubai, will provide travellers with more flexibility and convenience of travel to over 90 destinations on the Emirates network, including its hub and popular global destination, Dubai.Emirates said it has put in place a raft of biosafety measures at every customer touchpoint to ensure a safe travel experience for customers and employees.From March 28, the airline said will also adjust its flight schedule moving to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departures, with a Saturday flight added from June 5 onwards.Emirates will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Harare, Lusaka and Dubai.Nasser Bahlooq, Emirates country manager for Zimbabwe; "We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Harare, especially to popular tourism and business hubs like Dubai. We hope that by increasing our frequency, we are able to facilitate even more tourism and business traffic as Zimbabwe continues its recovery."The increase of our flights to Harare, which are currently linked to Lusaka, is a testament to our commitment to Zimbabwe. We have been operating flights for over nine years, connecting Zimbabweans to the world and offering a world-class experience onboard, whilst prioritising the health and safety of our customers."In the Economy Class, customers can now enjoy even more personal space and privacy onboard with the ability to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight. Emirates has introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class.This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in same row), parents travelling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during pandemic times.Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, open for international business and leisure visitors."Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit," said Bahloog