Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people are feared dead after a lorry carrying them was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in Chikombedzi on Monday.Bodies of two of the five, a male and female adult have since been retrieved from Malibangwe River where the lorry was swept away after getting stuck in the mud along a narrow bridge.There were 12 passengers aboard the lorry and all of them are believed to be traders who were travelling from Chiredzi Town to Samu market in Chikombedzi.According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the five who were swept away with the lorry remained inside after seven other passengers and the driver teamed up to push start the DAF vehicle after it got stuck in the mud.Water levels suddenly rose sweeping away the five people together with the lorry while the driver and other passengers escaped to safety.Ass Commissioner Nyathi says police are still verifying names of the deceased and they will be released in due course.