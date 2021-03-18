Latest News Editor's Choice


Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
THERE was mayhem at Chigiji primary school in Bindura on Tuesday after angry parents besieged the school protesting against the authority who allegedly swindled funds meant for drilling of a borehole.

The parents who were whilstling and singing "hatichada kunyengerera kwatabvira kwareba" had to be addressed by their ward 11 councillor Stephen Masango for them to calm down.

Learning was brought to halt and the staff allegedly  locked themselves in their rooms.

School Development Committee  chairperson Denis Dandara was barred from talking and was accused of working hand in glove with the headmistress Maybe Chiyngani.

"We want you Councillor to address us not the SDC chair they are also corrupt we have been paying fees for six years and we agreed that we need a borehole drilled here but nothing has materialised, fumed Givemore Kakurira.

The councillor told the parents to calm down citing that he was taking the matter further for the borehole to be drilled.

"I have heard you and since you said you do not want to talk to the school authority and the SDC l will take this matter further and come back with feedback for the meantime please come down," Masango told the cheeky parents.


The parents also demanded external auditors to audit the school since a lot of graft is suspected to be taking place at the school.

The school headmistress professed ignorance on the matter saying she knows nothing.

"I am sorry l know nothing about this issue," Chiungani said.

Currently, parents are paying ZWL$1000 per term and were complaining over the sending away of those in arrears this term.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days