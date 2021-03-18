Latest News Editor's Choice


One dies in car crash

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
One person died on the spot after a Toyota Mark X she was travelling in was hit by a Securico Nissan vehicle today at Vignia farm, Glendale.

Mazowe ward 18 councillor Canaan Malingamoyo confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm a fatal accident in my ward where a female passenger was trapped in a Mark X after it encroached into an incoming lane it was hit on the left side," Malingamoyo.

 A witness Brian Jonga attributed the accident to speeding

"Both cars were speeding, we could not account for people we saved but they were all rushed to Bindura provincial hospital."Jonga said.












Source - Byo24News

