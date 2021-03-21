Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF will today hold a Politburo meeting  at its headquarters in Harare. In a statement this morning, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 (tomorrow) at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs," he said.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 949 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days