Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

The ruling Zanu-PF will today hold a Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare. In a statement this morning, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual."The Secretary for Administration Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 (tomorrow) at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs," he said.All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.