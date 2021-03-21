2 police officers killed in line of duty

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO police officers died in separate incidents after they were attacked by people in Bulawayo and Gokwe while a suspected armed robber was shot and killed after resisting arrest in Kwekwe.In the Bulawayo case, the police officer died after he tried to save a friend from being attacked while in Gokwe, the officer died after being stabbed on his way home. All the suspects involved in the brutal murders are still at large and a manhunt has since been launched.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder cases."The ZRP is investigating three murder cases which occurred in Bulawayo and Midlands Provinces from Mach 15 to 19, 2021 involving members of the Zimbabwe Republic police."On March 18, a police officer aged 30 clad in police uniform who was trying to restrain an attack on his friend was tripped on to the ground by three unknown men in Magwegwe, Bulawayo. The victim landed on the ground with the back of his head and died from injuries sustained," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said on March 19 in Gokwe, a police officer who was in the company of a friend was on his way home from work, was stabbed with a knife on the thigh for an unspecified reason and died on the spot.The friend was also stabbed on the left shoulder and right thigh and was ferried to hospital by well-wishers."The two suspects involved in the stabbings are also at large," he said.Police are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the five suspects who killed the police officers to contact any nearest police station or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631.Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Amaveni, Kwekwe on March 15 by a police officer on duty who intended to arrest him in connection with cases of assault and robbery."The victim resisted arrest and attacked three police officers with a home-made knife after initially hiding in his bedroom. He was shot once on the chest and succumbed to the injuries," said Asst Comm Nyathi.