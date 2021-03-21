Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 police officers killed in line of duty

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO police officers died in separate incidents after they were attacked by people in Bulawayo and Gokwe while a suspected armed robber was shot and killed after resisting arrest in Kwekwe.

In the Bulawayo case, the police officer died after he tried to save a friend from being attacked while in Gokwe, the officer died after being stabbed on his way home. All the suspects involved in the brutal murders are still at large and a manhunt has since been launched.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder cases.

"The ZRP is investigating three murder cases which occurred in Bulawayo and Midlands Provinces from Mach 15 to 19, 2021 involving members of the Zimbabwe Republic police.

"On March 18, a police officer aged 30 clad in police uniform who was trying to restrain an attack on his friend was tripped on to the ground by three unknown men in Magwegwe, Bulawayo. The victim landed on the ground with the back of his head and died from injuries sustained," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on March 19 in Gokwe, a police officer who was in the company of a friend was on his way home from work, was stabbed with a knife on the thigh for an unspecified reason and died on the spot.

The friend was also stabbed on the left shoulder and right thigh and was ferried to hospital by well-wishers.  

"The two suspects involved in the stabbings are also at large," he said.

Police are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the five suspects who killed the police officers to contact any nearest police station or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Amaveni, Kwekwe on March 15 by a police officer on duty who intended to arrest him in connection with cases of assault and robbery.

"The victim resisted arrest and attacked three police officers with a home-made knife after initially hiding in his bedroom. He was shot once on the chest and succumbed to the injuries," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 949 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days