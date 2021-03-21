Trade Fair moved to December

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) has been rescheduled to December to allow for a wider roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines across the continent.IATF, which is a biennial event is organised by AfreximBank in collaboration with the African Union (AU).In a statement, AfreximBank said the second edition of IATF2021 was initially scheduled from the 6th to the 12th of September but will now run from December 8 to 14 in Kigali, Rwanda."IATF is now set to take place from 8 to 14 December 2021."AfreximBank, AU and the Government of Rwanda have decided to shift the date of the continental trade fair, which was previously scheduled to hold from 6 to 12 September 2021, to allow for a broader roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across the continent and ensure that the event is held under the most optimal health conditions," it said.The decision was made at the extraordinary meeting of the IATF2021 Advisory Council held virtually last week.It is hoped that the new date will enable organisers to take stock of all the latest safety precautions, allow for wider roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and to put in place effective safety and prevention protocols.IATF2021 advisory council chairman and former Nigeria president Mr Olusegun Obasanjo and , was quoted saying the new date would also give countries and businesses more time to prepare for IATF2021."Our intent is that all participants garner the full benefits of the abundant networking, trade and investment opportunities that will arise at IATF2021. "Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a lot of enthusiasm for the event."The extra time given to preparatory activities and effective roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines will allow IATF2021 to be held under favourable conditions, giving more confidence to participating governments, exhibitors, buyers, conference delegates and other visitors," he said.The upcoming continental trade fair will have a virtual platform that would be accessible to all delegates to provide interactions.The event will also have a conference featuring high profile speakers and panelists, addressing topical issues relating to trade, trade finance, payments, trade facilitation, trade-enabling infrastructure, trade standards, industrialisation, regional value chains and investments."IATF2021 will bring together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services, and explore business and investment opportunities enabled by the single market created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to accelerate Africa's integration and industrialisation agenda," said Mr Obasanjo.The IATF2021 will play a crucial role in assisting and enabling businesses and corporates across Africa to share trade and market information and conclude business deals that are critical in supporting the implementation of the AfCFTA, which began trading on January 1 this year.