Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

by Staff reporter
Consumer Price Index - March 2021

The month on month inflation rate in March 2021 was 2.26 percent shedding 1.19 percentage points on the Febniary 2021 rate of 3.45 percent.

The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Poet Index (CPI) stood at 240.33 percent.

The CPI for the month-end, March 2021 stood at 2,759.83 compared to 2,698.89 in February 2021 and 810.40 in March 2020.

Blended Consumer Price Index - March 2021

The month on month inflation rate for Match 2021 was 1.09 percent gaining 0.38 percentage points on the February 2021 rate of 0.71 percent.

The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2021 as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 122.33 percent.

The blended CPI for the month ending March 2021 stood at 112.51 compared to 111.30 in February 2021 and 50.60 in March 2020.




