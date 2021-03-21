Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country's tourism industry recorded a 90% decline in visitors last year.

Mnangagwa spoke through his Twitter handle, "The pandemic was a huge blow for Zimbabwe's tourism. There was a 90% decline in visitors in 2020.

"But we can only reopen our industry when our people are protected.

"That's why from yesterday, ALL residents of Victoria Falls are eligible for vaccination."



Mnangagwa received his first shot of the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, a move the government hopes will encourage more people to seek the Chinese vaccines yesterday in the resort town Victoria Falls to promote tourism and launch the second phase of the country's vaccination drive.

The Chinese vaccines are the only ones currently available in the country.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days