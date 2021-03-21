Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
ZIFA competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela has rubbished claims by former player forward Alois Bunjira that the Warriors travelled from Gaborone to Francistown by road.

The Warriors face off against the Zebras in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday evening at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

Bunjira on Wednesday claimed that the Warriors flew from Harare to Johannesburg before flying to the Botswana capital Gaborone and taking a bus ride to Francistown, as a result of lack of planning by Zifa.

Gwesela told a local radio station that the Warriors travelled by air from Harare to Johannesburg then flew directly to Francistown.

"We have seen social media falsehoods to the effect that the team will travel by road from Gaborone to Francistown. This is entirely false. The Warriors left Harare at 4pm for Johannesburg and they connected from Johannesburg directly to Francistown so, the public should ignore all these falsehoods which are meant to put Zifa in bad light. We are aware of our responsibilities as Zifa and we shall never abdicate from our obligations," Gwesela said.

Members of the Warriors' technical team also laughed off Bunjira's claims that the squad travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown, which would have been in violation of the Caf rules on national team travel, which state that if the distance between the capital city and the venue of a match is greater than 200km, the host association shall provide transportation for the visiting delegation by air (back and forth).

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

6 hrs ago | 1793 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

6 hrs ago | 837 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

7 hrs ago | 2118 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

10 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

10 hrs ago | 4567 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

10 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

10 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

10 hrs ago | 1410 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

10 hrs ago | 879 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

10 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

10 hrs ago | 1337 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 455 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

10 hrs ago | 647 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

10 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

10 hrs ago | 1240 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

11 hrs ago | 796 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

11 hrs ago | 739 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

19 hrs ago | 2875 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days