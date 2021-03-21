Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

Zimbabwe's biggest brewer, Delta Corporation's CEO, Pearson Gowero, is stepping down from his position with effect from June 30, 2021 after eight years at the helm of the beverages manufacturer, the company said yesterday.

He will be succeeded by Matlhogonolo Valela, the Delta executive director-finance, takes over the reins from July 1.

"Gowero steps down, on retirement, as chief executive and director of the Company on June 30, 2021, drawing to a close a distinguished career with the group spanning nearly 25 years," board chairman Canaan Dube said in a statement.

"Pearson has provided leadership to the group during a period of significant business challenges in the operating environment. The board and management of Delta wish to thank Gowero for his valued contribution to the group and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours."

Gowero was appointed as CEO in June 2012, having joined the group in March 1997.

He started at Chibuku Breweries in marketing and rose to become the divisional managing director.

He was appointed to the Delta board in 2003 as executive director responsible for the beverages business sales and distribution operations.

Gowero was seconded to SABMiller Africa in 2006 where he served as managing director of Zambian Breweries Group until his return to Delta as Chief Operating Officer in 2011.

Valela has been the group's executive director-finance since July 2011.

He joined the group in December 1996 and has occupied various roles in operational finance and accounting, becoming the group Treasurer in 2003.

Valela is a Chartered Accountant who served articles with Schmulian & Sibanda Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Technology – Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

He has participated in leadership and executive development programmes run by leading global institutions.

Meanwhile, Alex Makamure takes over as group Finance Director with effect from April 1.

