Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance MP for Goromonzi South, Rueben Chikudo has jumped ship to join the main MDC party led by Douglas Mwonzora.

This comes as the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has been losing legislators through recalls and defections since last year's Supreme Court ruling that conferred the MDC presidency to Thokozani Khupe.

Soon after the ruling, some MPs decided to align themselves with the Chamisa faction, prompting Khupe to recall some of them while others publicly declared their support for the court ruling. Chikudo, who stood with Chamisa at the time, becomes the latest MP to shift his allegiance to the MDC now led by Mwonzora amid reports that he has been attending the party's meetings and caucusing with it in Parliament of late.

Mwonzora's spokesperson Lloyd Damba confirmed the development, saying he was welcomed by the MDC Goromonzi structures last Friday. "Goromonzi South MP…Chikudo defected to MDC-T and he was welcomed by the Goromonzi district executive and me on Friday afternoon" Damba said in a terse statement yesterday.

Chikudo however, told the Daily News yesterday that had always been with the MDC. "The fact of the matter is that I have not moved an inch; I am exactly where I stood yesterday. I have not crossed the floor. I remain MDC-T, which is the largest party within the alliance and legally leads the MDC Alliance pact," Chikudo said.

When the Daily News put it to him that it is public knowledge that he had been working with the Chamisa camp until now, attending their parliamentary caucus and other meetings, Chikudo said there was nothing amiss about that. "As MP, I attend all developmental meetings and events in my constituency regardless of political affiliation, development knows no politics," he said.

Some of the first MPs to publicly ditch Chamisa for Mwonzora since the court ruling include David Tekeshe (Makoni Central), Joice Makonya and Virginia Mafuta (both proportional representation), Peter Moyo (Southerton) and Winnie Kankuni (Sunningdale), among dozens others. The MPs defied a directive by Chamisa at the time to disengage from Parliament to protest the recall of MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana), national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, chief whip Prosper Mutseyami (Mutare Central) and Midlands Senator Lillian Timveous.

At the time, Mafuta told the Daily News that she decided to defy Chamisa's directive after she allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of fellow MPs in the party, who were accusing her of backing Mwonzora. Moyo on the other hand questioned why Chamisa wanted them to withdraw from Parliament for the sake of the four recalled MPs when he had failed to do the same after he lost the 2018 presidential election.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

41 secs ago | 1 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 1 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bread price up

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

6 hrs ago | 1801 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

6 hrs ago | 842 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

7 hrs ago | 2126 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

10 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

10 hrs ago | 4569 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

10 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

10 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

10 hrs ago | 1412 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

10 hrs ago | 879 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

10 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

10 hrs ago | 875 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

10 hrs ago | 1342 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 455 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

10 hrs ago | 648 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

10 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

10 hrs ago | 1240 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

11 hrs ago | 796 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

11 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days