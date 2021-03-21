News / National
4 die in Harare car collision
FOUR people died Thursday when the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on in Glendale, some 60 km north of Harare.
According to media reports, one of the vehicles exploded.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details will be provided in a statement.
Source - newzimbabwe