Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 die in Harare car collision

by Staff reporter
59 secs ago | Views
FOUR people died Thursday when the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on in Glendale, some 60 km north of Harare.

According to media reports, one of the vehicles exploded.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details will be provided in a statement.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Bread price up

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

6 hrs ago | 1814 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

7 hrs ago | 2131 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

10 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

10 hrs ago | 4577 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

10 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

10 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

10 hrs ago | 1415 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

10 hrs ago | 882 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

10 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

10 hrs ago | 1247 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

10 hrs ago | 698 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

10 hrs ago | 876 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

10 hrs ago | 1346 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

10 hrs ago | 780 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

10 hrs ago | 650 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

10 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

10 hrs ago | 1242 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

11 hrs ago | 796 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

11 hrs ago | 742 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days