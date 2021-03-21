Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC criticises Mudenda 'bias' in Parliament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance has criticised the alleged bias of the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, by allowing the expulsion of its legislators from parliament before ascertaining the motive and legality of recalls.

The opposition's representation in parliament is now severely depleted after 48 legislators were served with recall letters by rival MDC-T and People's Democratic Party (PDP) factions.

Last week, a faction of Lucia Matibenga's PDP recalled the MDC-Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti and five other members: Kucaca Ivumile Phulu of Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu of Pumula William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya of Mbizo, and Regai Tsunga of Mutasa South.

MDC Alliance's criticism against the Speaker comes on the basis that he is responsible for upholding the rights and privileges of Members of the National Assembly.

Besides presiding over the sitting of the National Assembly and any joint sitting with of the National Assembly and the Senate, the Speaker has several duties.

In terms of Section 135 in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution, the Speaker is the head of Parliament and in the exercise of his duties, is guided by Standing Orders, the Constitution of Zimbabwe, other statutes and parliamentary practices.

The person occupying the office of the Speaker must be a person of integrity, to command respects from internally amongst Parliamentarians, officers of Parliament and externally in government and the public.

But the opposition party argues that due to Mudenda's alleged negligence, the expulsion of 48 legislators from parliament has resulted in disruption of the work of key parliamentary committees.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza claimed the speaker was following a Zanu-PF script to crush the opposition.

"Mudenda knows political parties in Parliament are represented according to how they were registered at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission but he continues to accept and action letters of demand from political parties with similar names," he said.

"Instead of giving a prima facie benefit of the doubt to the MDC Alliance for having legislators in parliament, Mudenda gives political parties with similar names and no legislators in parliament the benefit of the doubt."

Chirowodza said it was therefore not surprising that despite a valid court interdict barring the government from allotting MDC Alliance's share of funds due under the Political Finances Act to MDC-T, Minister of Justice, Ziyambe Ziyambe announced the government will do the contrary.

"As it stands MDC Alliance's appeal against the allotment is still pending before the courts yet Douglas Mwonzora has now been taken to task by his MDC-T colleagues for allegedly misappropriating the funds," said the provincial spokesperson.

Former education minister David Coltart also took to Twitter to question Mudenda's conduct.

"How is that the Speaker so readily accepted a letter from an unknown person purporting to be SG of the PDP, without any scrutiny or opportunity given to @BitiTendali & others to dispute the authenticity? Mudenda is a lawyer & should know about the obligation to hear both sides," Coltart tweeted.

Former Nkulumane legislator, Phulu described the recalls as an attack on people's will after they voted in the 2018 poll.

"I remain of good cheer and am talking this in my stride. I will not comment on what we are doing to challenge this illegal and fraudulent recall, save to condemn it as an act of muzzling the opposition and continuing undermining of the election results on a massive scale. That 48 members of Parliament from the opposition have been recalled to date speaks for itself," he said.

The former legislator also vowed to continue representing the people of Nkulumane at various levels.

"I would like to thank the people of Nkulumane for electing me to be their voice in Parliament. I will continue to be that voice until the term for which they elected me expires. Meanwhile, I will continue with my duties as the Secretary for the Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs in the MDC Alliance," Phulu said.

Chikwinya concurred they were illegally withdrawn from Parliament "by the Zanu-PF regime using newfound surrogates in the form of compromised former opposition members who include Dr Thokozani Khupe, Mwonzora and lately Matibenga and Benjamin Rukanda."

He explained the latest six members were elected under MDC Alliance having been prior members of PDP.

"It needs to be stated that while the PDP had split primarily on the question of which coalition to join between MDC Alliance and Rainbow coalition, the Matibenga group participated in 2018 elections under Joice Mujuru and the Rainbow coalition while the Biti group went with MDC Alliance," Chikwinya said.

The former Mbizo legislator said the basic fact at law the party that a member represents in an election is the one with the right of recall.

"It follows therefore that only the MDC Alliance has the right to recall MPs elected under its name. They can recall us from Parliament but can never recall us from the people. 2021 we are converging as Citizens for Change and people shall determine their future. We cannot let a captured judiciary, a compromised Speaker of Parliament and a corrupt Cabinet determine our lives," Chikwinya said.

Chikwinya sat in the Mines and Media Parliamentary Committees.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF MP refuses to use English in Parliament, sticks to isiNdebele

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Matebeles are not Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Chamisa's' MDC implodes, Thanks to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

4 die in Harare car collision

3 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

3 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Bread price up

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

10 hrs ago | 2339 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

13 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

13 hrs ago | 4973 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

13 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

13 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

13 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

13 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

13 hrs ago | 186 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 62 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

13 hrs ago | 732 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

13 hrs ago | 1423 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

13 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

13 hrs ago | 478 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

13 hrs ago | 691 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

13 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

13 hrs ago | 1310 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

14 hrs ago | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days