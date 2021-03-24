Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cracks emerge in Zapu

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
SERIOUS cracks have emerged in the opposition Zapu following the nomination of the late Vice President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe to contest in Zapu's presidential election set for next month.

Sibangilizwe's name was reportedly forwarded by the party's Kezi branch in Matabeleland South province where the late national hero hails from.

Zapu will be hold its elective congress next month following the death of the party's president Dumiso Dabengwa two years ago.

According to sources in Zapu, the nomination of Sibangilizwe has divided the opposition with some questioning his membership status.

The sources said the party's constitution gives the right to vote and be voted for only to bona-fide members who are in good standing, a qualification they insist Sibangilizwe does not meet.

Some attributed the announcement of his candidature to mischief by "elements within the enemy camp" so as to destabilise the party.

Other sources claimed Nkomo was part of a wider plan by anti-Zapu forces to plant their deployees at the impending congress.

When reached for comment, the party's spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com there were mixed reactions to the announcement of Nkomo's candidature.

He, however, dismissed the candidature as only wishes of individuals since the announcement was done outside party protocols and procedures.

"The primary nomination of a presidential candidate comes from the province at the occasion of the provincial conference. It is said a Kezi branch nominated him but for all we know Matabeleland South, the province under which Kezi falls is yet to hold its conference," said Maphosa.

"So there is no nomination from Matabeleland South yet until their processes fall through and a proper nomination process is carried out."

Maphosa added it was wrong for Nkomo to attempt to ride on his father's name without making his own politically identity.

"There are some people who are now too old to rely on their late parents' names and exploits for relevance. A man ought to build his own name rather than turning a party that his father once led into some family fiefdom.

"This is the reason why the country is in a mess, all things in government were turned into family affairs by Zanu-PF. From (the late former President Robert) Mugabe and his Zezuru relatives to (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa with his Karanga relatives. We cannot as Zapu condone such madness.

"Mr Nkomo is most welcome in the party, but he must first clear his membership issue that is being contested. If not yet a member, he should join just like any other would be member. Follow all protocols while rising through the ranks," said Maphosa.

However, Nkomo could not be reached for comment.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Don't put Zanu-PF into your pocket, says Mnangagwa

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF MP refuses to use English in Parliament, sticks to isiNdebele

13 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Chamisa's MDC criticises Mudenda 'bias' in Parliament

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Matebeles are not Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Chamisa's' MDC implodes, Thanks to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1854 Views

4 die in Harare car collision

13 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

13 hrs ago | 3755 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

13 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Bread price up

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

15 hrs ago | 884 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

19 hrs ago | 2331 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

20 hrs ago | 1133 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

21 hrs ago | 2587 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

23 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

23 hrs ago | 5526 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

24 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

24 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

24 hrs ago | 3340 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

24 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

24 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

24 hrs ago | 967 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

24 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

24 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

24 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

24 hrs ago | 190 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

24 hrs ago | 63 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

24 hrs ago | 801 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

24 hrs ago | 1010 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

24 hrs ago | 1553 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

24 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

24 hrs ago | 830 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

24 hrs ago | 496 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

24 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

24 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

24 hrs ago | 501 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

24 hrs ago | 773 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

24 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

24 hrs ago | 303 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

24 hrs ago | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days