7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
At least seven Advanced Level boarding learners at Prince Edward High School in Harare tested positive for Covid-19 this week and were immediately quarantined.

In a statement, the school authorities said they were awaiting further guidance from the Government on how to proceed.

School headmaster Dr Agrippa Sora said the boarders were sent for Covid-19 testing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals taking advantage of the free PCR testing being availed by the Higherlife Foundation.

"Unfortunately, the first batch of results has indicated that seven Upper 6 boarders tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the results are still to come in but all 265 boarders were tested with the last test done on Wednesday March 24, 2021.

"The affected have been quarantined while awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. All the relevant authorities have been informed," he said.

Dr Sora said it was now up to parents to continue bringing their boys to school while waiting for further instructions.

"Our boys will fight this and we are hopeful they will be back into the fold after the mandatory eight days. We will continue testing all our pupils. Let us continue sanitising, masking up and physical distancing," he said.

Source - the herald

