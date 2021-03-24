Man butchers wife over soft drink

News / National

by Staff reporter

A QUARREL over a soft drink turned bloody between a Chinhoyi couple which led to the death of the woman.Nelson Nhunge (age not available) allegedly stabbed his wife, Faith Mhlanga (36) three times on the neck after the former had consumed a soft drink meant for the couple's children.The woman bled profusely leading to her death at their lodgings in Ruvimbo suburb. Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident.