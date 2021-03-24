Two Bindura University students die in road accident

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Bindura University of Science Education students died on Wednesday after a Mark X vehicle they were travelling in encroached into an oncoming lane and was hit by a Securico Nissan NP 300 at the 62-kilometer peg along Harare-Mukumbura highway.Vimbai Mugonderi (23)died upon admission at Concession hospital while Simbarashe Gerald Mutambiranwa (21) died upon admission at Bindura hospital. Six other passengers were seriously injured and are currently admitted at Bindura hospital.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident."Two people died and six others injured at 62-kilometer peg along Harare Mukumbura yesterday (Wednesday)," Mundembe said.According to police, the accident was due to speeding and the Mark X driver Steven Eric Moyo (24) is being charged with culpable homicide."We are charging Moyo with culpable homicide and the accident was due to speeding.""The injured six are Moyo (24) Kudakwashe Nyandoro (28), Luxon Matangira(20), Langton Chikwavava(52), Menard Chimucheka(44 and Albert Mpofu(44)," he added.Police warned motorists to avoid speeding and exercise extreme caution on the road especially this rainy season.