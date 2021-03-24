Matemadanda demoted?

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

Zanu PF has relieved Victor Matemadanda from the political commissar post over incompetence and his verbal diarrhoea remarks on the decimation of the opposition MDC Alliance.Sources said Matemadanda's demotion was announced during the party's Politburo meeting held at its Jongwe building in Harare on Thursday.One of the sources close to Matemadanda claimes that Matemadanda was fired because of his failure to conduct the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections and the "reckless" statements he made claiming Zanu PF was responsible for crippling the main opposition MDC Alliance.Speaking at the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera on Sunday, Matemadanda took numerous jabs at MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, including saying his party is melting like a candle and they (the ruling party) are not yet done.This comes as a number of MDC Alliance members have been defecting either to the ruling ZANU PF or rival MDC Alliance while the party's Members of Parliament are being recalled from Parliament.Sources told this reporter that the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs walked out of the politburo meeting at the time his demotion was announced. and this means Matemadanda will no longer be involved or participate in the politburo, Zanu PF's highest decision-making body.Automatically means he is No longer the NPC and deputy minister.