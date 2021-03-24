Latest News Editor's Choice


Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

by Tarisai Mudahondo
8 secs ago
District Development Coordinator (DDC) for Chirumanzi Vafias Hlabati was suspended from his duties over alleged abuse of government food aid and inputs yesterday.

He is alleged to have diverted 1 249 bags of fertilizers, 53 320 bags of maize seed, 233 bags of lime, cowpeas, tick grease, vegetable seeds, armyworm chemical, knapsacks and soya seeds.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that he reportedly stole with the aid of Agritex officer Caristo Masiiwa who is also facing theft charges.

The accused appeared before Gweru magistrate Edwin Marecha on Monday over the case, he was granted RTGS$ 20 000 bail.

He will be back in court on April 22.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Most Popular In 7 Days