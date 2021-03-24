Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Obert Mpofu and his wife Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu have received their first dose of the Covid-19 jab in Harare today.The happy couple was in jovial spirits as they received their shots of the sinopharm vaccine. President ED Mnangagwa got his shot of the vaccine in Victoria Falls.Obert Mpofu and Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu are covid 19 survivors who battled against the pandemic in December 2020. The two ZANU PF heavyweights join President ED Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and others who have received their shot of the sinopharm vaccine.The vaccine has been met with mixed reactions as Zimbabweans debate on whether or not to receive the vaccine after conspiracy theories and sermons that were against the vaccine.