Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

by Tarisai Mudahondo
45 secs ago | Views
Obert Mpofu and his wife Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu have received their first dose of the Covid-19 jab in Harare today.

The happy couple was in jovial spirits as they received their shots of the sinopharm vaccine. President ED Mnangagwa got his shot of the vaccine in Victoria Falls.

Obert Mpofu and Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu are covid 19 survivors who battled against the pandemic in December 2020. The two ZANU PF heavyweights join President ED Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and others who have received their shot of the sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccine has been met with mixed reactions as Zimbabweans debate on whether or not to receive the vaccine after conspiracy theories and sermons that were against the vaccine.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

11 mins ago | 38 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

3 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chiwenga speaks on deaths of fellow generals

6 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chinese firm snatches lucrative aviation deal

6 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Disruptive chaos rages at Harare city

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Augur Investments dismisses land theft scandal

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

WHO clears controversy surrounding Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

6 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Fears of third wave as complacency sets in

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Understanding the Zimbabwe economy

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Chicken products prices to soar

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

7 hrs ago | 684 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Woman weeps in court

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa's govt partners EU to build 24 new hospitals

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

Don't put Zanu-PF into your pocket, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Cracks emerge in Zapu

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zanu-PF MP refuses to use English in Parliament, sticks to isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3714 Views

Chamisa's MDC criticises Mudenda 'bias' in Parliament

19 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Matebeles are not Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Chamisa's' MDC implodes, Thanks to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 2423 Views

4 die in Harare car collision

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

20 hrs ago | 4471 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5336 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

20 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Bread price up

20 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

20 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

20 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

22 hrs ago | 1003 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days