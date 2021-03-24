Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REPORTS of domestic violence only cause outrage when a female is the victim and a male the perpetrator.

But many a time, men just like their female counterparts, also bear the pain of abuse and suffer in silence due to this societal prejudice which socialised them into a feeling that a "real man" is expected to control his wife.

For many men "taking it like a man" means do not complain and do not show that you are vulnerable, but the controversial advice seems to have no meaning for a 40-year-old man who reported his 28-year-old wife to the police after she viciously battered him with a cooking stick all over the body.

The victim Clemence Nyathi from Sifungo Line under Chief Mahlathini received a thorough hiding from his wife Alice Ncube after he indicated to her that he was moving out of their matrimonial house because of her alleged adulterous behaviour.

As if the brutal assault was not enough, little did Nyathi know that his wife had another rude plan up her sleeve when she violently grabbed and twisted his manhood.

Circumstances are that on 21 March 2021, the couple had an argument after Nyathi accused his better half of indulging in extra marital affairs.

Nyathi is reported to have indicated to his wife that they should separate so that she can freely continue with her extra-marital affairs.

This, however, did not go down well with Ncube, who in a fit of rage allegedly assaulted Tshuma with a cooking stick all over the body.

She reportedly went on to pull his manhood before Nyathi gathered courage and pushed her away and headed to the police to report the matter.

As a result of the assault, he sustained injuries, but did not seek medical attention.

Ncube was saved from the humiliation of a trial when her husband decided to withdrew the matter before plea.

In his affidavit, Nyathi stated that his wife had asked for forgiveness while adding that he was also afraid that if she was convicted and sent to jail there would be no one to look after their three minor children since he was employed.

Source - bmetro

